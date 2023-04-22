Explainer: What is Eid and how is it celebrated? 

Eid marks the end of Ramadan, a month-long period of fasting and prayer from dawn to dusk.

The name comes from an Arabic term that translates to the "feast of breaking the fast".

Like Ramadan, Eid begins with the first sighting of the new moon.

How do people celebrate?

Eid festivities. (Source: 1News)

Practising Muslims mark Eid with special prayers at dawn, usually at a mosque.

Before Eid prayers, Muslims are obliged to make donations to charity, called Zakat al-Fitr, to help feed the poor.

Then the festivities begin.

Big events with food stalls are usually held at community halls, parks, or in New Zealand's case, Eden Park.

People use it as a time to spend with loved ones and usually exchange gifts, wear new clothes and eat special food and pastries.

Think of it like Christmas – but for Muslims.

What is Ramadan?

Ramadan. (Source: 1News)

It is the Arabic name for the ninth month in the Islamic calendar, which follows the 12-month lunar cycle.

The holy month Muslims around the world observe by completely fasting from food and drink from dawn to dusk, considered one of the Five Pillars of Islam.

These are principals which Muslims believe are compulsory acts as a part of the religion.

They include faith, prayer, charity and making the pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca.

Ramadan usually takes place across 29-30 days depending on the sighting of the new crescent moon.

In the past, this was done by the naked eye.

How does fasting work?

Eid. (Source: 1News)

Muslims wake up before sunrise and after completing their prayers, they have an early morning meal, known as suhoor or sehri.

Then they fast for the day which means no drinking or eating until sunset, which is known as iftar or fitoor.

By the end of Ramadan this year, the sun will be rising just before 7am and setting just before 6pm.

What's the point?

Ramadan is considered a time of reflection and purification for Muslims.

It is a time for recognition, gratitude, and acknowledging the less fortunate.

It's also a time to be more charitable, patient and less materialistic.

And it's a chance to step away from habits like smoking and caffeine.

What to say during Eid

What to say during Eid. (Source: 1News)

To wish someone well you can say "Eid Mubarak", or "Happy Eid".

The Arabic word "mubarak" translates to "blessed", while "Eid" means feast, festival or celebration.

So "Eid Mubarak" literally means "blessed celebration" or "blessed feast".