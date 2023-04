Algerian Sheikh Walid Mehsas was joined in prayer this week by an unlikely worshipper.

Mehsas was praying Taraweeh, a prayer that occurs every night during the holy month of Ramadan, in Aby Bakr al-Siddiq mosque.

In a video posted to his Facebook, Mehsas can be seen continuing in prayer, uninterrupted as a cat, which was wandering around the mosque, jumped on him.

Having received a pat, the inquisitive cat climbed onto the sheikh's shoulder for a better view.