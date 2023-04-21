Golf
1News

'Wasn't the most confident' - Ko opens major with mixed round

56 mins ago
Lydia Ko looks on after her tee shot on the 16th hole during the first round of the Chevron Championship .

Lydia Ko looks on after her tee shot on the 16th hole during the first round of the Chevron Championship . (Source: Associated Press)

Lydia Ko has shaken off some nerves to post a solid opening round score at the first LPGA major of the year.

Ko carded a one-under 71 at the Woodlands Country Club in Texas this morning to sit in a tie for 22nd, mixing four birdies with three bogeys.

The World No.1 started her round strong from the back nine, picking up birdies on the 12th and 15th holes before dropping back to one-under on the par-three 17th.

She then tacked on another birdie midway through the front nine on the fifth hole but back-to-back bogeys on the seventh and eighth saw her fall back to even-par.

Ko showed her composure though to round out her round with one final birdie on the ninth.

Shortly after her round, the 25-year-old conceded she had "struggled the first few times" she had played practice rounds at the course.

"I was like, I don't know how I'm going to do this," Ko told NBC Sports.

"But I feel like when you start playing, even if you don't hit it the best you can, you can just manage your way around and not try to make it perfect, just try to shoot the best score.

"I think there were a lot of positives. I wasn't the most confident going into today, so to start off like this, I think there's a lot of good things to take.

"Hopefully I'm going to take all the good for the next few days and take the not-so-good stuff and polish it up a little bit."

Chinese Taipei's Peiyun Chien leads the field at five-under, one shot ahead of a five-way tie for second.

Golf

SHARE ME

More Stories

Danny Lee says LIV Golf has the PGA Tour scrambling

Danny Lee says LIV Golf has the PGA Tour scrambling

Lee switched to the Saudi-backed LIV league in February and made an immediate and life-changing impact when he won a tournament in Arizona a month ago.

Thu, Apr 20

Tiger Woods has ankle surgery, leaving rest of majors in doubt

Tiger Woods has ankle surgery, leaving rest of majors in doubt

Woods disclosed the surgery on Twitter and said it was a subtalar fusion procedure to address post-traumatic arthritis from when he broke his talus bone in 2021.

Thu, Apr 20

'Pretty chuffed' - Ryan Fox reflects on his Masters debut

'Pretty chuffed' - Ryan Fox reflects on his Masters debut

Mon, Apr 10

Rahm manages comeback to win Masters, Fox finishes tied for 26th

Rahm manages comeback to win Masters, Fox finishes tied for 26th

Mon, Apr 10

Ryan Fox staying in the mix in Masters debut as rain halts play

Ryan Fox staying in the mix in Masters debut as rain halts play

Sun, Apr 9

Storms bring down trees at Masters, play halted in second round

Storms bring down trees at Masters, play halted in second round

Sat, Apr 8

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

Wellington teacher missing since Wednesday concert

Wellington teacher missing since Wednesday concert

14 mins ago

Media businesses slash costs as BuzzFeed closes news division

Media businesses slash costs as BuzzFeed closes news division

32 mins ago

Watch: Plane ditches into ocean at beach near Perth

0:19

Watch: Plane ditches into ocean at beach near Perth

56 mins ago

'Wasn't the most confident' - Ko opens major with mixed round

'Wasn't the most confident' - Ko opens major with mixed round

58 mins ago

Who is Meng Foon and how does he know Kiri Allan?

0:49

Who is Meng Foon and how does he know Kiri Allan?

12:08pm

BREAKING

Race Relations Commissioner donated thousands to Labour's Kiri Allan

0:49

Race Relations Commissioner donated thousands to Labour's Kiri Allan
1
2
3
4
5
6