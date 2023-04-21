Teen girl followed, seriously assaulted in Auckland park

A teenage girl was seriously assaulted in a West Auckland park earlier this week, police say.

Waitematā West Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie said the incident happened in the suburb of Sunnyvale on Wednesday morning.

"Our inquiries are still in the early stages, however, at this stage we can advise that a man has entered a property on Parma Place in Henderson, startling one of the occupants," she said.

"This man has followed the victim from the property, a teenage girl, to a reserve area off Chistlehurst St where she has been subjected to an assault."

A resident told Stuff that the teen was found by a group of children on bicycles.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He picked up mud and threw it into her face," the resident reportedly said.

"She was hiding in the bush when a group of children saw her. She screamed for help and a group of bikers helped her until the police arrived."

Goldie said police had canvassed the area and looked into any CCTV surveillance cameras that may have been in the area.

"Police ask anyone in the community who witnessed suspicious activity around the Parma Place, Chistlehurst St, Newham Place and Bloom Crescent areas on Wednesday morning to get in contact with us," she said.

"Police recognise this will incident be unsettling for the community, and we would like to reassure them that our investigation team is working to establish the circumstances and identify the offender involved."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police through 105 or by anonymously calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.