One person has died after a vehicle collided with a power pole in Central Hawke's Bay early this morning.

Police say they were called to the scene on State Highway 2 near Takapau about 12.10am.

The driver, the sole occupant, died at the scene.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.

It is the second fatal crash on the country's roads this morning, with one person dead after a crash in Nelson.