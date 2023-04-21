Family and future the foundation of coy RTS' return to Warriors

He may have excited an entire rugby league fan base with his news last night but make no mistakes about Warriors-bound Roger Tuivasa-Sheck - right now, he's a rugby union player.

Tuivasa-Sheck confirmed last night he would return to the NRL next season on a three-year deal with the Warriors after leaving the Kiwi NRL club midway through the 2021 season.

But he told media today before then he still has a campaign to finish with the Blues and a Rugby World Cup to push his case for.

"That's next season - all those feelings of going back and being a rugby league player again," Tuivasa-Sheck said today at Blues HQ.

"My statement or my announcement today was that I've secured my future.

"I'm excited to go back and play some league but for now I'm pretty pumped for the season that we have in front of us with the Blues and making a push for the playoffs."

It was a hard-line stance Tuivasa-Sheck took with any questions around the Warriors during his press conference today; right down to commenting on the form of current Warriors fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad who has made his old No.1 jersey his own in a stellar start to the season for the Kiwi NRL club.

"I always knew Charnze was going to be an outstanding player - he was special when were together at the Warriors and he's special today but positioning are details I'll follow up on later in the year.

"At this stage, I'm talking rugby today."

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck with the Warriors in July 2021. (Source: Getty)

There were some other topics he'd discuss though; mainly some of the reasons that helped him come to his decision to return to rugby league.

One of his biggest motivators, as it always has been, was family.

The 29-year-old confirmed there was interest from overseas for his signature with his NZR contract expiring at the end of this year but money wasn't the biggest factor in his decision-making.

"The first thing we decided is we wanted to be home. We love it here in Auckland and we love being in New Zealand," Tuivasa-Sheck said.

"I want my kids to run around with their cousins and grow up in this lifestyle so that was the first choice and I'm glad that I'm staying home and my future is secured here in New Zealand."

Tuivasa-Sheck's time in rugby union hasn't been the smoothest of roads, with injuries stunting any momentum he's had to push his case for All Blacks selection but he did realise his childhood dream with three Tests under his belt in the black jersey.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck runs into contact in his All Blacks debut against Ireland. (Source: Photosport)

Those Tests weren't easy to come by either with the midfield heavily contested right now and potentially becoming even more so if the likes of Anton Lienert-Brown and Jack Goodhue can make positive returns from injury.

"I'm going up against your David Havili's, your Jordan Barrett's, your Rieko Ioane's - those players are superstars and I'm just lucky to rub shoulders with them.

"I want to chase that environment."

With that said, Tuivasa-Sheck added he still has a dream in his final months of winning a Super Rugby title with the Blues and playing this year's Rugby World Cup in France.

But he also knows he can't do it alone.

"I'm not headlining as a rugby player but I'm still happy with the time that I've had here so far but there's still a few months of me as a rugby player so I'm still going to be chasing my best."