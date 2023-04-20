Warriors sign Roger Tuivasa-Sheck in shock return

The NZ Warriors have resigned Roger Tuivasa-Sheck in a shock deal.

The 31-year-old has reportedly signed on for a three year deal which begins next season.

Tuivasa-Sheck has struggled to cement a spot in the All Blacks after switching codes.

He signed a two season contract with the Auckland Blues in 2021 and made his debut for the team in February 2022.

Tuivasa-Sheck debuted for the All Blacks in July of that same year against Ireland in Wellington.

"I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time here at the Blues and made some great mates over the past two seasons," Tuivasa-Sheck said tonight.

"Out of respect for the Blues, my team-mates, coaches and of course the fans, I’m not going into too much detail about my next move. One thing was clear to me though, once I knew what my future held, I wanted to announce this and quickly shift the focus back to this season.

"I’m a Blues man now and that’s where all my energy is going. We have an important run of games coming up as we push for a playoffs spot and ensuring we finish as high on the table as possible.

"In the immediate future I want to get my injured hand sorted so I’m back and available to help this team in any way I can for the remainder of 2023."

Blues Head Coach Leon MacDonald said Tuivasa-Sheck has played an important role in his time with the club.

“It takes a special kind of athlete to do what Roger has done. He was really finding his feet in the midfield early on this season before picking up an injury. The work ethic and diligence he’s put into his craft in his time with the Blues is certainly something he can be proud of.

“He will still have a role to play for us in 2023 as the team look to build some momentum into the campaign and push for home advantage in the knockout stages of the competition. I wish him all the best for the next chapter in his journey and I’ll be watching on with interest!”

He returns to the NRL club where he played from 2016 to 2021 as their star fullback.