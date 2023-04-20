Team NZ 'pretty thankful' no one hurt in boat malfunction

Team New Zealand are counting their blessings after avoiding injury during recent testing in Auckland with their boat breaking in challenging conditions.

The America's Cup holders shared vision from yesterday of their jib sail blowing out during testing in the City of Sails, whipping back towards crew on board Te Rehutai.

The eight-strong crew managed to avoid the J2 — the second largest sail in their inventory — as it flung towards them.

"It's probably the biggest bang we've had this campaign, and obviously we're pretty thankful that everyone was safe down to leeward," skipper Peter Burling said.

The malfunction was a consequence of the team pushing the boundaries of their boat in recent days as they looked to take advantage of easterly winds and north-east swell — sea conditions they expect will be similar to that of the open-water course in Barcelona when they defend the Auld Mug next year.

"You want to be pushing the boundaries, you want to be pushing it super hard and we are definitely up on the edge of some things. But to try to find where the edge is and for us to continue to learn as a group push the boundaries is right where we want to be," Burling said.

"These last few days have been invaluable to us at this stage of the programme to make sure we make some good decisions going forward."

Team New Zealand have been busy testing the revamped Te Rehutai since re-launching it last month.

The 2021 America's Cup-winning boat now accommodates cyclors and a the second generation AC75 also features design tweaks planned to give them an edge in Barcelona.