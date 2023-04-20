Sport
1News

Team NZ 'pretty thankful' no one hurt in boat malfunction

12:03pm
Team NZ hit a wave during testing in Auckland.

Team NZ hit a wave during testing in Auckland. (Source: America's Cup / Instagram)

Team New Zealand are counting their blessings after avoiding injury during recent testing in Auckland with their boat breaking in challenging conditions.

The America's Cup holders shared vision from yesterday of their jib sail blowing out during testing in the City of Sails, whipping back towards crew on board Te Rehutai.

The eight-strong crew managed to avoid the J2 — the second largest sail in their inventory — as it flung towards them.

"It's probably the biggest bang we've had this campaign, and obviously we're pretty thankful that everyone was safe down to leeward," skipper Peter Burling said.

The malfunction was a consequence of the team pushing the boundaries of their boat in recent days as they looked to take advantage of easterly winds and north-east swell — sea conditions they expect will be similar to that of the open-water course in Barcelona when they defend the Auld Mug next year.

"You want to be pushing the boundaries, you want to be pushing it super hard and we are definitely up on the edge of some things. But to try to find where the edge is and for us to continue to learn as a group push the boundaries is right where we want to be," Burling said.

"These last few days have been invaluable to us at this stage of the programme to make sure we make some good decisions going forward."

Team New Zealand have been busy testing the revamped Te Rehutai since re-launching it last month.

The 2021 America's Cup-winning boat now accommodates cyclors and a the second generation AC75 also features design tweaks planned to give them an edge in Barcelona.

SportSailingAmericas CupTeam NZ

SHARE ME

More Stories

Bikes back for Team New Zealand with relaunch of winning boat

Bikes back for Team New Zealand with relaunch of winning boat

Team New Zealand's America's Cup winning boat Te Rehutai is ready to go back on the water - with bikes on board.

Tue, Mar 21

High excitement as fans line shore for Sail GP's NZ debut

High excitement as fans line shore for Sail GP's NZ debut

Plenty of fans were clearly keen to get amongst the celebrations early.

Sat, Mar 18

2:39

America's Cup: Two-time Coast to Coast champ joins Team NZ

America's Cup: Two-time Coast to Coast champ joins Team NZ

Thu, Jan 26

Sailor hospitalised after NZ SailGP boat hit by lightning

Sailor hospitalised after NZ SailGP boat hit by lightning

Wed, Jan 18

2:06

Sail GP initiative allows young sailors to get stuck in

Sail GP initiative allows young sailors to get stuck in

November 16, 2022

1:54

Tuke, Burling launch racing team with focus on women's sailing

Tuke, Burling launch racing team with focus on women's sailing

April 13, 2022

2:03

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Budget 2022: Cap on First Home Loan scheme scrapped

Budget 2022: Cap on First Home Loan scheme scrapped

Caps on first home grants have also been increased in most major cities, including Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown.

May 19, 2022

Wellington ticket wins $16 million in Lotto Powerball jackpot

Wellington ticket wins $16 million in Lotto Powerball jackpot

October 19, 2022

Govt sanctions sick jobseekers for failing to prepare for work

Govt sanctions sick jobseekers for failing to prepare for work

August 22, 2022

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

Black Caps, Olympians and Team NZ among Halberg finalists

Black Caps, Olympians and Team NZ among Halberg finalists

January 12, 2022

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

Rust to resume filming after Alec Baldwin fatal shooting

Rust to resume filming after Alec Baldwin fatal shooting

11 mins ago

Kiwi dancers share Coachella stage with headlining act

3:15

Kiwi dancers share Coachella stage with headlining act

14 mins ago

Silver Ferns' 'mana' put first after Jamaica series shambles

Silver Ferns' 'mana' put first after Jamaica series shambles

25 mins ago

3 charged with murder in Sweet 16 party shooting in Alabama

3 charged with murder in Sweet 16 party shooting in Alabama

37 mins ago

Police name woman who died after being hit by car in Auckland

Police name woman who died after being hit by car in Auckland

57 mins ago

Ricky Gervais weighs in on NZ kids' feral cat cull with mocking tweet

Ricky Gervais weighs in on NZ kids' feral cat cull with mocking tweet
1
2
3
4
5
6