A woman who died after being struck by a car on Auckland’s North Shore on Tuesday has been named by police.

She was 31-year-old Telise Martin of Auckland.

Martin died after being hit by a car on Corinthian Drive around 9.45am on April 18.

She was rushed to hospital in a critical condition following the accident but later died.

“Police extend our deepest condolences to Mrs Martin’s friends and whānau.”

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.