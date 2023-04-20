Niall Williams Guthrie 'couldn't say no' to NRLW opportunity

New Zealand sevens player Niall Guthrie is relishing the opportunity to play in the NRLW against former Black Ferns sevens teammate Gael Broughton.

Guthrie (nee Williams) has signed a two-year deal with the Gold Coast Titans; she’s currently preparing for the last leg of the World Sevens series in France with the Black Ferns but will head off at the end of May.

Guthrie joins Broughton, who signed for the Brisbane Broncos, in the competition, and the friendly banter’s already started.

“I hope our team smashes them,” Guthrie said jokingly.

“Once you cross that white chalk, that’s another team that’s your opponent. I love Gael, and I love what she’s doing. I love how she came here and has kind of started the trend for the girls to transition,” Guthrie said.

The 34-year-old has had an impressive seven-year career in the black jersey: Commonwealth Games gold medallist, World Sevens champion and an Olympic silver medallist.

“The NRLW is taking off. I watched it every week last year. The footy level is out the gate. The opportunity came up, and couldn’t say no," Guthrie said.

Unfortunately, injury set her back from competing at the 2020 games, where the Ferns won gold.

But her resume in the game speaks volumes for her to go down as one of New Zealand’s best.

“I feel like I probably have done everything I can in the circle of sevens, and for me, I still feel like I have a few more years to run around in these legs," Guthrie said.

1News understands the door’s still open for Guthrie to return to sevens. New Zealand Rugby says they support her desire to play rugby league.

She’s already left a legacy in one black jersey.

Perhaps a Kiwi Ferns one awaits.

“I’ve been guilty of having to bigger goal sometimes and getting it taken away like the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but I would be lying if I say I wouldn't strive if a black jersey was there," Guthrie said.