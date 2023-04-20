League
1News

Black Ferns Sevens star makes stunning code switch to NRLW

9:51am
Niall Williams.

Niall Williams.

Black Ferns Sevens star Niall Williams Guthrie has become the second member of her family to opt for a code swap in their illustrious career.

Williams Guthrie — sister of former All Black and Kiwis star Sonny Bill Williams — has signed a two-year deal with the Gold Coast Titans in NRLW.

The Titans announced the signing this morning, effectively ending the 34-year-old's decorated rugby sevens career.

"Niall might have a famous surname, but she is a very talented athlete in her own right with nearly 20 years of representative experience," Titans coach Karyn Murphy said.

"This has included being a past Olympian and Commonwealth Games gold medallist with the Black Ferns and a long-time successful New Zealand touch football representative captain."

Williams Guthrie played 143 games for the Black Ferns Sevens since making her debut in 2015, winning an Olympic silver medal at the 2016 Rio Games in the process.

She was also part of the gold medal squad at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast but was a heart-breaking omission from the side that got golden redemption at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics after suffering a career-threatening neck injury.

The mother-of-two made a successful return to the field though and has since re-joined the Black Ferns Sevens but will wrap up her time with them at the completion of this season's World Rugby Sevens series in France next month.

The timing allows Williams Guthrie to link up with her new squad in time for the NRLW season which kicks off at the end of May.

"Niall will bring an incredible amount of experience and professionalism to our squad, and her extreme athletic ability, speed and agility is why she is a very versatile player that will make a valuable contribution to our team," Murphy said.

"In extension to her playing ability, her values, passion and energy for the community aligns hand-in-hand with our club's purpose and I'm so excited for Niall to reach new heights on and off the field with us here at the Titans."

LeagueRugbySevensBlack FernsNRL

SHARE ME

More Stories

Storm wary of in-form Johnson, Warriors for Anzac Day clash

Storm wary of in-form Johnson, Warriors for Anzac Day clash

The Storm are coming off an ill-disciplined 10-point loss to Manly but are set to welcome fullback Nick Meaney and prop Nelson Asofa-Soloma back for the match.

4:18pm

NRLW another opportunity for those who miss out on Black Ferns

NRLW another opportunity for those who miss out on Black Ferns

For Super Rugby Aupiki players who missed out on Black Ferns contracts, the chance to play top-level rugby elsewhere is limited.

Wed, Apr 19

2:08

Black Ferns back with new coaches, new faces and new targets

Black Ferns back with new coaches, new faces and new targets

Tue, Apr 18

2:02

Webster: Warriors' poor starts stem from players being too keen

Webster: Warriors' poor starts stem from players being too keen

Mon, Apr 10

All Blacks Sevens qualify for Olympics with win in Singapore

All Blacks Sevens qualify for Olympics with win in Singapore

Mon, Apr 10

Knights hold on to deny Warriors latest comeback attempt

Knights hold on to deny Warriors latest comeback attempt

Sun, Apr 9

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Hirini makes final cut as Smith's Black Ferns RWC squad named

Hirini makes final cut as Smith's Black Ferns RWC squad named

Sevens star Sarah Hirini has been named in the 32-strong squad for the tournament but coach Wayne Smith has left out some other big names.

September 13, 2022

Budget 2022: Cap on First Home Loan scheme scrapped

Budget 2022: Cap on First Home Loan scheme scrapped

May 19, 2022

Wellington ticket wins $16 million in Lotto Powerball jackpot

Wellington ticket wins $16 million in Lotto Powerball jackpot

October 19, 2022

Govt sanctions sick jobseekers for failing to prepare for work

Govt sanctions sick jobseekers for failing to prepare for work

August 22, 2022

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

Latest

Popular

38 mins ago

Police Minister 'pleased' and 'assured' by Parliament protest report

Police Minister 'pleased' and 'assured' by Parliament protest report

39 mins ago

Shoppers flock to opening of NZ's biggest Kmart store

0:34

Shoppers flock to opening of NZ's biggest Kmart store

48 mins ago

BREAKING

Surprise drop: Inflation rate falls to 6.7%

Surprise drop: Inflation rate falls to 6.7%

55 mins ago

Another Haaland goal propels City to Champions League semis

Another Haaland goal propels City to Champions League semis

10:44am

Andrew Coster responds to IPCA report on Parliament occupation

Andrew Coster responds to IPCA report on Parliament occupation

10:38am

Insurance company reveals its top 10 most stolen cars in NZ

Insurance company reveals its top 10 most stolen cars in NZ
1
2
3
4
5
6