Black Ferns Sevens star makes stunning code switch to NRLW

Black Ferns Sevens star Niall Williams Guthrie has become the second member of her family to opt for a code swap in their illustrious career.

Williams Guthrie — sister of former All Black and Kiwis star Sonny Bill Williams — has signed a two-year deal with the Gold Coast Titans in NRLW.

The Titans announced the signing this morning, effectively ending the 34-year-old's decorated rugby sevens career.

"Niall might have a famous surname, but she is a very talented athlete in her own right with nearly 20 years of representative experience," Titans coach Karyn Murphy said.

"This has included being a past Olympian and Commonwealth Games gold medallist with the Black Ferns and a long-time successful New Zealand touch football representative captain."

Williams Guthrie played 143 games for the Black Ferns Sevens since making her debut in 2015, winning an Olympic silver medal at the 2016 Rio Games in the process.

She was also part of the gold medal squad at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast but was a heart-breaking omission from the side that got golden redemption at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics after suffering a career-threatening neck injury.

The mother-of-two made a successful return to the field though and has since re-joined the Black Ferns Sevens but will wrap up her time with them at the completion of this season's World Rugby Sevens series in France next month.

The timing allows Williams Guthrie to link up with her new squad in time for the NRLW season which kicks off at the end of May.

"Niall will bring an incredible amount of experience and professionalism to our squad, and her extreme athletic ability, speed and agility is why she is a very versatile player that will make a valuable contribution to our team," Murphy said.

"In extension to her playing ability, her values, passion and energy for the community aligns hand-in-hand with our club's purpose and I'm so excited for Niall to reach new heights on and off the field with us here at the Titans."