Meth, gun, cash, cannabis seized in Taranaki police operation

Two men have been charged as part of an investigation into methamphetamine supply in the Taranaki region.
The men were arrested by the Taranaki Organised Crime Squad on Tuesday after a number of search warrants were carried out in New Plymouth, police said in a statement today.
"A 39-year-old man was arrested and has been charged with supplying methamphetamine," the statement read. "A 41-year-old man was also arrested and is facing 17 methamphetamine-related charges and a charge of unlawfully possessing a firearm.
"Inquiries into this offending are continuing and further charges are likely."
In the operation, police also seized 400g of methamphetamine, which they estimate has a street value of $140,000.
"Removing this amount of methamphetamine from the market may have prevented up to $443,000 worth of social harm."
Around $40,000 in cash, a gun and a "large amount" of cannabis was also seized, while work is underway to seize or seize vehicles belonging to the alleged offenders, police added.
Detective senior sergeant Gerard Bouterey thanked the public for its "support" during the investigation.
"We cannot solve this problem alone, and members of the public play a critical role in helping us keep their communities safe.
"The harmful consequences of drugs are wide-reaching and go beyond the individual user, and we often see this translating into other areas of crime," he said.
SHARE ME