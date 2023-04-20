New Zealand
1News

Man appears in court, accused of punching woman at Parker rally

12:18pm
Posie Parker protest.

Posie Parker protest. (Source: 1News)

A man accused of punching an older woman at the Posie Parker rally in Auckland last month has appeared in court.

He was granted interim name suppression and asked to return to court in a fortnight.

Last month's rally at Albert Park saw counter protesters swarm a planned speaking event by controversial British anti-transgender rights figure Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, also known as Posie Parker.

Video on social media shows a man hitting a woman in the face.

The accused did not comment to media outside court.

Earlier, police said in a statement a 20-year-old had been charged over an "assault on an elderly female at the Albert Park protest" on March 25.

"Police are aware there is a high level of social media commentary in regard to this matter and remind the public to exercise caution so as not to compromise the criminal proceeding."

