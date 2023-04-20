How often should you wash and change your pillow?

Pillows can be a key ingredient in ensuring a high-quality sleep — but some people don't spare much thought for them.

People Seven Sharp spoke to had different ideas about how often pillows should be cleaned or replaced.

And is there such a thing as the perfect pillow?

Harvey Norman's head of pillows and bedding Nick Dhawan shared some advice on the topic.

How often should we wash our pillows?

"That's a tough question because if you wash your pillows, it can actually make them bunched up," Dhawan said.

"So I would not recommend to wash them to be honest, it's not ideal for the pillows."

How often should we replace them then?

Dhawan said it depends on the type of pillow.

"You can have a cheap pillow like a polyester one, that probably lasts only about a year," he explained.

"You can have some really good ones like the memory foams or the latex, they can last maybe four or five years."

That doesn't seem like very long?

"Think about, if you go home and you sleep on the same pillow every night, we all sweat every night — and that can be between half a litre to about one-and-a-half litres," Dhawan said.

"Sleeping on the same pillow for such a long time, it's not very hygienic.

"What we recommend... you should get a pillow protector that's breathable but waterproof, put it over it, put it in the wash, put it back on, it'll keep it hygienic, otherwise it gets really bad and icky."

When is it time to throw an old pillow out?

Dhawan said you will start to see the signs when a pillow's time is up.

"It'll start to sort of dip in... or it could be even that it starts showing some yellow stains on it which we all have seen," he said.

"I think it's time to just literally change it 'cause it's literally horrible then to sleep on it.

"And you'll start getting neck aches," he added.

What's the best pillow shape?

The ideal pillow shape is different for different people, Dhawan said.

"I might like a lower pillow, my wife might like a higher pillow, it just depends on how we sleep as well.

"So best is to come in and try the pillow."

Can you really do that?

"Absolutely," Dhawan said, adding some people spend hours searching for the right fit.

"We've got beds in the shop as well so you just come in, lie on the bed, grab the pillow that you like and then try it on different beds and see which one suits the best."

Watch the video above for the full Seven Sharp report.