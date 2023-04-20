New Zealand
Gas leak closes road in Auckland's Mt Wellington

29 mins ago
The intersection of Marua Rd and Lunn Ave.

The intersection of Marua Rd and Lunn Ave. (Source: Google Maps)

A section of Marua Rd in Auckland's Mt Wellington has been closed due to a gas leak.

Police said in a statement that the road is closed between the intersections with Lunn Ave and Harris Road.

As well as police, Fire and Emergency NZ staff were on the scene.

"Diversions are in place at the intersections of Marua and Harris Roads, Burt and Rutland Roads, and Lunn Ave and Marua Road.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area if at all possible or expect some delays to their evening commute," police said.

"Emergency services appreciate motorists' cooperation tonight."

