Niall Williams completes emotional comeback with sevens sisters

If you asked Niall Williams a year ago whether she'd be back on the World Sevens Series circuit or not, she'd tell you the moment just wasn't going to happen.

But finally back with her sevens sisters and back on the world stage, Williams not only got her moment but made it one she'll never forget.

The 34-year-old ran in not just one but two tries in her return from injury as the Black Ferns Sevens opened their campaign in Toulouse with a 45-0 win over Scotland.

"How good man?" Williams said straight after the match.

"I even picked up a couple of meat pies. That's unheard of."

Sarah Hirini and Niall Williams celebrate a try against Scotland. (Source: Photosport)

Williams' emotional return completed a rollercoaster journey for the sevens star after she was told in June last year the news no athlete wants to hear.

In the buildup to the Tokyo Olympics - a campaign she had set her heart and mind on after winning silver at the Rio Games five years prior - Williams sustained a neck injury that she was told would likely end her career.

1News was there for her first steps back into the Black Ferns Sevens squad earlier this year where she said this journey had taught her life is not about rugby.

"It's my family, my kids, my partner," she said.

"They're the ones who've been there the most, seen me struggle, helped me through and never gave up even when I wanted to."

It's that kind of resilience that takes people to exactly where they're meant to be and for Williams, that was back in black with the fern on her chest.

"It's been an emotional roller coaster, a few tears were shed last night at jersey presentation," Williams said.

"It was cool ringing my daughters and my partner back home and just showing them my jersey and they were like, 'yay we finally get to see play mum'."

It's been a perfect start for the sevens sisters in France, leaving both Scotland and Spain scoreless in their opening matches.

They face Canada in their final pool play match on Saturday evening, before Williams gets back into finals footy again.