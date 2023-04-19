Ryan returns to his rugby roots for 'special' week of coaching

As fans wait to find out who will round out Scott Robertson's All Blacks coaching team for 2024 and beyond, one man in the current setup has gone back to where his coaching career started.

For over 40 years, All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan has been showing up for Sydenham Rugby Club; he played over 180 senior games for the club and it was where he had his very first coaching job.

Speaking with 1News at his beloved – albeit rather wet – Waltham Park, it became clear how much Sydenham meant to him.

“It’s special,” an emotional Ryan told 1News.

“It’s just so cool to be here. You sort of take it for granted a little bit sometimes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But this week he's back to grassroots, in the wind and rain, helping out the premier side.

Current premier coach Ben Rhodes joked Ryan’s return was “pretty helpful”.

“He picks out some stuff you'd never even think of but it’s also nerve-wracking when he's breathing down behind.

“But he’s not shy to give a critical word but a helpful word as well for the benefit of us as players, coaches and club.”

That approach has helped propel Ryan onto the international stage with the forwards coach joining Ian Foster’s management at the All Blacks last year after a stint with Vern Cotter in Fiji and being an integral part of Scott Robertson’s Crusaders dynasty for six years.

All Blacks assistant coach Jason Ryan enjoys the Waikato rain before his team's big win over the Pumas. (Source: Photosport)

On arrival at the All Blacks, Ryan’s presence was immediately felt with “heated” training sessions putting some bite back into the forwards pack.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Ryan has never forgotten where he got his first shot.

“[Sydenham] is where I started – You’ve got to remember your roots and pass things on.”

On top of that, Ryan said it’s keeping him active.

“You can’t sit still and get comfy,” he said. “You’ve got to keep up with the game and I’m seeing little trends and can try things with these boys. They love it.”

Said “boys” includes his son Olly; a third generation of Ryan to play for the club.

“It's pretty special, can't explain it,” Ryan junior told 1News.

“He's my best mate. We have a pretty special relationship. I'll never forget the day he rung me to tell me he was the All Blacks coach. Probably the proudest thing I’ve ever been told. So proud of him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jason Ryan. (Source: Photosport)

Ryan will soon return to the All Blacks to start ramping things up for this year’s Rugby World Cup with issues such as season-ending injuries to props George Bower and Fletcher Newell already an extra hurdle to process.

But the 47-year-old isn’t fretting.

“It all came fast last year but I'm doing all I can to stay sharp so when the ABs come into camp they know I’m ready as well because the jersey's going to ask a lot of us this year and so it should.”

Beyond the World Cup, when Robertson will take over from Foster as All Blacks coach, Ryan told 1News he didn't want to comment.

Regardless of that next step, one thing won’t change.

“I’ll always, always give time to my club,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It's who I am.”

Watch 1News at 6pm tonight for more of Jordan Oppert's time with Jason Ryan.