Mea Motu's world title opponent: 'Catch me if you can'

By Patrick McKendry, Digital Sport Reporter
3:50pm
Tania Walters, pictured in Auckland this afternoon.

Tania Walters, pictured in Auckland this afternoon. (Source: Photosport)

Tania Walters, a mild-mannered Canadian who will fight Mea Motu for the IBO world super bantamweight championship in Auckland next week, has a message for her Kiwi opponent: “Catch me if you can”.

Walters, 35, has heard the talk about Motu wanting to “hurt” and “destroy” her in the ring but appears utterly unfazed by the threat. The pair will headline the Fight for Life event at North Shore’s Eventfinda Stadium next Thursday.

“It makes me feel good,” she told 1News this afternoon after arriving in New Zealand last Friday.

“Her confidence is up there. I like to get into the ring with someone who has confidence. I’m glad she’s comfortable with this fight and is going to come in and ‘destroy’ me. Again, it’s not going to happen, but all the best.”

As the local favourite, Motu, 33, will have a big advantage when she enters the ring and she appears to have the greater pedigree.

She is unbeaten after 15 professional fights and boasts six knockout victories, while Walters has fought only five times as a professional, has lost once (by decision), and has yet to score a knockout win.

Walters, a former point guard who won a basketball scholarship to attend college, showed admirable dexterity in explaining Motu’s record away, too, and finished with a verbal slam dunk.

Mea Motu on her way to stopping Toni Moki in the first round in 2021.

Mea Motu on her way to stopping Toni Moki in the first round in 2021. (Source: Photosport)

“It depends on who you fight,” she said of Motu's impressive record. “Of course you’re going to knock out someone who’s not a good fighter. If they’re a good fighter and it’s a good knockout, yeah, it matters. But if you’re fighting Aunty Marie and she’s 60 years old and you knock her out, it’s not a big deal.”

Walters always wanted to take up boxing – she was a big Mike Tyson fan growing up - but couldn’t while she was at college.

Afterwards she wanted a different sporting challenge and within 18 months she was a Canadian amateur champion at bantamweight.

She turned professional in 2019 and while she has had to go up a weight class, it shouldn’t make much of a difference, she said.

“I’ve had to put on a little bit of weight but it hasn’t slowed me down. I don’t feel sluggish.”

But, really, what about threats from Motu, though?

“It’s a part of the game,” Walters said. “Her goal is to come in and destroy - that’s her game plan.

“But boxing is more than slugging. I can do both. I can fight on the inside but I’m not going to play her game because that’s what she wants.

“I’m going to move and she’s going to have a hard time if she can’t plant her feet. If you can’t throw a punch while moving you’re going to have a difficult time with me.

“I’m hoping she can take a punch. She says she’s been hit with crowbars and whatnot but I don’t think she’s been hit by anybody with my power.”

