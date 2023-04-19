IPCA concludes inquiry into Alan Hall wrongful conviction case

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has concluded its investigation into police's handling of the murder of Arthur Easton, which led to the wrongful conviction and imprisonment of Alan Hall.

Hall spent 19 years in prison for the 1985 murder, but was only exonerated by the Supreme Court last year after the Crown admitted a key witness statement was altered.

The miscarriage of justice sparked investigations from Crown Law, the police and the IPCA.

The IPCA said it has drafted its report and has distributed it for submissions.

It will not be releasing the report until police complete its investigation.

In December, Crown Law's role in the case was referred to the police for investigation following an independent report by Nicolette Levy KC.

Hall has applied for compensation and a decision is expected in the coming months.