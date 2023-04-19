George Bower's RWC dreams over with season-ending injury

The All Blacks have lost another Crusader for this year's Rugby World Cup with prop George Bower's season over due to a knee injury.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson confirmed Bower's status this morning before the team's departure for Melbourne.

Bower has been sidelined since last month when he injured his ACL in the final minute of the Crusaders' win over the Reds in Brisbane.

“He had an operation last week, successful. He had an ACL reconstruction. He's mending well," Robertson said.

Bower's injury is eerily similar to that of fellow All Black and Crusaders teammate Sevu Reece who was also ruled out of the World Cup in France last month.

"Both him and Sevu are together on the rehab,” Robertson added.

Sevu Reece is assisted by the Crusaders doctor after injuring a knee during his team's victory over the Bues recently. (Source: Photosport)

The Crusaders have also lost the services of Fletcher Newell due to a foot injury.

The trio are part of a staggering injury ward for the reigning champions, although assistant coach James Marshall said yesterday players were starting to return to the pitch.

"There were a few more training yesterday - we actually had a huge amount on the field yesterday which is promising signs. Will [Jordan] is getting closer, [Cullen Grace] is getting closer," Marshall said.

"A few more cattle are coming back so it's exciting times."

It's hoped along with Jordan and Grace, Sam Whitelock is also on the cusp of returning with Ethan Blackadder, Oli Jager and Taha Kemara also nearing a return.