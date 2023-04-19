New Zealand
Direct flights from Chch to San Francisco to launch over summer

A United Airlines Boeing 787.

A United Airlines Boeing 787. (Source: Getty)

Direct flights from Christchurch to San Francisco are set to launch this summer.

United Airlines said a new Dreamliner 787 service will start on December 1, flying three times a week for four months.

Christchurch Airport chief executive Justin Watson said the new direct service will get South Islanders to the US on one flight while also responding to Americans' interest in the South Island.

"The American travel market is buoyant. Americans are travelling widely again and we know they want to experience what the South Island offers."

He said the new service will "supercharge" tourism value to New Zealand.

"Statistics show American visitors who enter the country through Christchurch Airport spend 42% more in New Zealand and stay 33% longer.

"Based on government data, the seasonal service is forecast to bring in $44 million in visitor spend for New Zealand, with $32 million of that in South Island regions. This is the ideal combination of national value impact and regional economic impact," he said.

Watson said the service will connect Christchurch, America, and Antarctica.

"We are the world's southernmost gateway to Antarctica, with the United States Antarctic Programme based here. That brings more than 3000 staff, researchers and supplies from the US every year to Christchurch, and on to Antarctica in our summer."

United Airlines is also adding four weekly flights between Auckland and Los Angeles, starting from October 28.

