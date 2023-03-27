New Zealand
1News

Watch: Emirates A380 touches down in Christchurch after 3 year absence

3:30pm

After an absence of more than three years, a giant Emirates A380 touched down at Christchurch Airport today.

The flight from Dubai via Sydney signals the return to the route's daily service.

Christchurch is the smallest city Emirates serves with its A380 fleet. It first hosted one of the planes in 2016.

The airline resumed its non-stop Dubai-Auckland route late last year, but the restart of the Dubai-Sydney-Christchurch route was delayed several months due to "ongoing operational constraints and resourcing pressures".

"The return of the Emirates A380 service is a great boost for Christchurch and the wider South Island. It shows we're open for business and welcoming travellers after several years of Covid restrictions," Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger said.

Tourism bodies say summer has seen a steady return in passenger numbers since the reopening of international borders, but challenges still remain.

"We've seen good interest so there's good appeal for New Zealand, but people are considering there's not much airline capacity yet, so I think that will be, as I say, slow and steady," Rene de Monchy of Tourism NZ said.

The first summer with fully opened borders had numbers at around 50% of where things were pre-Covid, meaning a spend of nearly $1 billion.

Visitors were mainly coming from Australia, North America and the UK.

James McKenzie of Mt Hutt skifield said they were expecting more international visitors to southern slopes this winter.

They were already having more luck recruiting from overseas for the upcoming season as international travel slowly returns.

"When we were just recruiting from within New Zealand it's been pretty tough because the seasonal winter job isn't necessarily as appealing as something that's all year round, but we certainly see a lot of interest from overseas for people to come to New Zealand to follow their passion for snow sports."

New ZealandTravelTourismChristchurch and Canterbury

SHARE

More Stories

Trans-rights protesters take to Christchurch, Wellington streets

Trans-rights protesters take to Christchurch, Wellington streets

Today's demonstrations come a day after controversial anti-trans campaigner Posie Parker had to be escorted away before she could speak at her Auckland event.

Sun, Mar 26

2:33

Police seek offender after armed robbery of Christchurch store

Police seek offender after armed robbery of Christchurch store

The man reportedly travelled on a bicycle and stole "a quantity of cash" from the store's till.

Sat, Mar 25

Kea spotted in Christchurch's Port Hills for first time in years

Kea spotted in Christchurch's Port Hills for first time in years

Sat, Mar 25

Fire alarm sees passengers evacuated from Auckland Airport

Fire alarm sees passengers evacuated from Auckland Airport

Fri, Mar 24

Christchurch woman on liquid diet for a year after surgery delays

Christchurch woman on liquid diet for a year after surgery delays

Fri, Mar 24

Thousands of eels wash up on Canterbury farm in storm surge

Thousands of eels wash up on Canterbury farm in storm surge

Thu, Mar 23

0:46

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

Sole parents could see extra $20 in pocket if Govt bill passes

Sole parents could see extra $20 in pocket if Govt bill passes

22 mins ago

Hayley Holt opens up about her drinking alter-ego 'Arthur'

0:51

Hayley Holt opens up about her drinking alter-ego 'Arthur'

27 mins ago

Nearly 15,000 NZ driver licences exposed in Aussie hack

Nearly 15,000 NZ driver licences exposed in Aussie hack

50 mins ago

School's out: Term one a rough start for education

4:38

School's out: Term one a rough start for education

3:59pm

Brad Shields to return to Hurricanes next season

Brad Shields to return to Hurricanes next season

SPONSORED

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video