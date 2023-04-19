New Zealand
Canadian couple to give proceeds of Havelock North home to charity

9:08am

An "incredibly generous" Canadian couple is giving back to the Hawke's Bay after nearly two decades by putting their Havelock North home on the market — and donating all the proceeds to charity.

The Tuki Tuki Rd property, valued at $2 million, boasts two spacious bedrooms with ensuites, two bathrooms, a resort-style swimming pool and stunning views of the Tukituki River. The money will go towards the Hawke's Bay Foundation, which helps charities throughout the region.

A close-up of the home on Tuki Tuki Rd, in Havelok North.

Foundation trustee Jules Nowell-Usticke told Breakfast the "incredibly generous couple" were previously involved with the Vancouver Foundation "so they know how beneficial community foundations are" and "what a huge difference it can mean to a community so for them, it's a win-win situation".

Nowell-Usticke said the pair "absolutely loved their 17 years in Hawke's Bay — just loved New Zealand, loved New Zealanders".

"It's being grateful for the times that they've had here and being able to give back — going forward and forever."

The property boasts stunning views of the Tukituki River.

But Nowell-Usticke, who knows the couple personally, called the sale of their home "a bit of a bittersweet feeling".

"They are just the most gorgeous couple and of course, by them selling the house, they're no longer going to be coming here so I feel sad for that but I feel very grateful that this donation will keep their memory close to Hawke's Bay forever."

Tremain's Real Estate's Simon Tremain told Breakfast they've had "phenomenal interest" in the "stunning piece of Hawke's Bay architecture" since they began marketing the home several weeks ago.

"We've got considerable interest but it's not too late if you recognise the property and you'd like to come and visit us."

The home features a resort-style swimming pool.

The home will be open for viewings on Sunday morning.

Tender closes on Wednesday, April 26.

