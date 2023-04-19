New Zealand
Auckland apartment residents return home after basement fire

7:38am
Damage after Newmarket fire evacuated residents of an apartment building.

Damage after Newmarket fire evacuated residents of an apartment building. (Source: Supplied)

Residents of an Auckland apartment building evacuated after a fire yesterday afternoon were allowed to return home late last night.

Firefighters had to install structural support before the eight-storey Newmarket building, which also included shops, was deemed safe.

The blaze started in the basement of the building, causing residents and shop workers to evacuate, while Newmarket train station was forced to close for a few hours. It later reopened.

Yesterday FENZ commander Dave Woon told 1News "evacuation has been yet another problem for us".

The basement of a Newmarket apartment building following a fire yesterday.

The basement of a Newmarket apartment building following a fire yesterday. (Source: Supplied)

"We can deal with a fire reasonably quickly and easily, especially when it's easily accessible like this, but confirming people aren't inside the building is very difficult.

"So if there's a message I'd like to get out there, it's if you're in a building like this, make sure you're known to be out of the building."

New ZealandAuckland

