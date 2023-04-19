World
Airbnb guests waste 120 tonnes of water, leave gas on for 25 days

29 mins ago
Utility bill and couple on CCTV arriving at their Seoul villa.

Utility bill and couple on CCTV arriving at their Seoul villa. (Source: SBS)

A tourist couple from China seemingly took their anger out on an Airbnb owner who wouldn’t let them cancel their reservation - leaving all the taps, lights and gas appliances on for 25 days.

The couple had mistakenly booked a villa in the suburbs of Seoul when originally intending to stay in the inner city, SBS reports.

When they realised this, they had already booked and paid for an entire 25-day stay. When they requested to cancel, the owner, known simply as Lee, denied it.

Instead of paying the cost or complaining to Airbnb, the pair reportedly took matters into their own hands.

They asked Lee if he had any security cameras, and when he said he didn’t, they went to the house, turning on as many taps, lights and gas appliances as they could.

Over the 25 days, the couple would return a number of times but only stay for around five minutes.

Lee returned to his property when he was alerted by the gas company that he may have a leak. When he opened the door he found an empty property with the fireplace turned on.

During their trip to Seoul, the renting couple managed to use 120 tonnes of water, the amount eight adults would usually use over two months.

“How can two adults use this much water," Lee told SBS.

They also used around 645 metres cubed worth of gas.

The resulting utility bill cost the host a total of NZ$2333. A hefty bill for a stay shorter than a month.

Lee told SBS that Airbnb said he needs the “guests' consent” for them to pay the utility bills, as it’s different from property damage.

He continued to message the unruly guests asking them to pay up. One of the guests said: "There was no problem with his use."

"If this continues, I will raise this issue through the Chinese embassy," Lee said.

