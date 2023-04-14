New Zealand
1News

Air NZ flight diverts back to Auckland over mechanical issue

58 mins ago
NZ81's flight path on April 14, 2023.

NZ81's flight path on April 14, 2023. (Source: FlightRadar)

An Air New Zealand flight from Auckland to Hong Kong was forced to turn back due to a mechanical issue today.

NZ81 took off from Auckland Airport just after 9am this morning bound for Hong Kong.

However, it turned back just off the coast of Australia and headed back to Auckland around two hours later.

"NZ81 from Auckland to Hong Kong returned to Auckland roughly two hours into the journey for engineering reasons," an Air New Zealand spokesperson told 1News.

"We are now working to re-book passengers on flights this evening or tomorrow, we apologise for the disruption. As a result, the return flight from Hong Kong has also been cancelled.

"The plane will undergo maintenance in Auckland."

The flight was diverted back to Auckland rather than landing at a closer Australian airport as "it was safe to come back to Auckland and our engineering facilities are here", the spokesperson said.

