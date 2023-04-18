New Zealand
Teacher accused of sex with student claims she was blackmailed

4:14pm
File image: School student.

File image: School student. (Source: istock.com)

A teacher who allegedly had sex with a 17-year-old student on multiple occasions, giving him alcohol and cigarettes during their rendezvous, claims she was the victim of blackmail.

At a teacher’s Disciplinary Tribunal hearing, the Complaints Assessment Committee (CAC) heard the teacher, whose name has been suppressed, had sex with a student in her car at least three times.

She was charged with serious misconduct in September 2022.

However, months before the hearing, the teacher denied the allegations, claiming she was ‘blackmailed” by other students. She also claimed the publication of the decision would "negatively affect" her family and career.

In an email to the Teachers Tribunal, the woman said: “As I have stated, every allegation against me in this matter is false.”

She said that students had made first contact with her on social media, using fake accounts “in an attempt to blackmail me”.

“I went to the school for help. I received none.

“I do not know what the student's aim was in this, but they did threaten to spread rumours about me.

“I know nothing more about this as I did not respond at all and deleted that account. I can only assume that this is the result of whatever their intentions were.

“I am dismayed that rumours and lies from a group of students have led to this.”

She also claimed that she hadn't been given a proper opportunity to defend herself. However, the Tribunal said multiple attempts had been made to involve her in proceedings.

They acknowledged there were some signs of blackmail, but “aside from that, [the teacher] has not advanced anything further in any real detail which may support her defence, such as cogent evidence which may go to a motive to lie, or to reduce credibility, or to reduce reliability”.

An investigation was carried out by the Teachers Council, who interviewed the 17-year-old, saying his clear embarrassment surrounding the allegations made it clear that the relationship happened.

“This is not unexpected given the nature of the allegation, and if anything, we consider it realistic and support it,” the CAC said.

“This was consistent with some of the peripheral evidence, where there had been an initial denial of the allegations.”

The woman was working as a substitute teacher in 2019, which was when she taught the boy, who was in Year 12 at the time.

During that year, the two shared “flirty jokes” while at school before going home to message each other on social media, where they discussed the potential of meeting outside of school.

Over a period of two to three months, the teacher is said to have provided alcohol and cigarettes to the young boy on at least five occasions.

Following this, the two would drive to remote locations in her car, where they would have sex. This allegedly happened on three occasions.

The young boy would go on to end the relationship, feeling what was happening was wrong and blocked the teacher on social media.

“Sexual relationships with students are at the upper end of the serious misconduct cases that come before the Tribunal,” the CAC said.

She also asked for her name to be suppressed so it wouldn’t have an effect on her new career or family life. This was initially denied but was later granted so the student’s identity could be protected.

The Teachers Tribunal found the woman had engaged in “serious misconduct”, and their decision stood.

She was stripped of her teaching registration, censured and fined $727.50.

New Zealand

