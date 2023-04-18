Gore Council to conduct independent review of leadership disagreements

Gore district councillors have just agreed to carry out an independent review after a series of issues within the council’s leadership.

There’s been a breakdown of communications at the top - between New Zealand’s youngest-ever mayor, Ben Bell, and chief executive, Stephen Parry.

Confidential information from a closed meeting that discussed the rift was leaked last month.

There is currently an intermediary in place to improve communications between them.

Earlier this month, a long-serving councillor, Bret Highsted, resigned as the council environment since the election in October last year was "highly stressful" and "the levels of anxiety were unsustainable".

Councillors have now approved steps proposed by the deputy mayor, Keith Hovell, in an attempt to restore public trust in their governance.

A notice of motion was put forward in the council chamber this evening, seeking an independent review following those meetings.

“A dysfunctional relationship between the mayor and the chief executive is not sustainable,” said Hovell.

“Councillors have determined there is more to be done.”

He said the lack of expertise surrounding the situation among the council was the reason behind the independent review.

“We don’t have amongst ourselves the necessary skill set to do that, the knowledge to do that.

“So looking and having independent advice from a trained expert [will] guide us forward."

Councillors haven’t decided on any specific detail, and it could take several months.

The next steps include finding a reviewer and writing the terms of reference.

The council said it wants to reassure residents that operational matters will continue as usual.