Family's warning after US 13yo dies attempting TikTok challenge

An Ohio family are warning other parents to be careful after their 13-year-old son died attempting a TikTok challenge.

Jacob Stevens overdosed on Benadryl, which he took while his friends filmed him, the family told ABC 6.

The challenge was to take about a dozen pills, causing a hallucination — but instead, Jacob's body started seizing.

He died after six days on a ventilator and Jacob's father Justin Stevens said it was "the worst day of his life".

"It didn't matter how bad of a day I was having no one could make me smile, Jacob could make me smile," he said.

Jacob's grandmother Dianna Stevens said: "I'm going to do anything I can to make sure another child doesn't go through it."

And now the family are warning other parents to "keep an eye at what they're doing on that phone".

"I want everyone to know about my son," Justin said.