Extra $25m announced for cyclone-affected businesses

12:10pm
Restoring access could take a while yet.

Restoring access could take a while yet. (Source: 1News)

A further $25 million of Government support has today been announced for cyclone-affected businesses.

The money follows earlier support of $50 million to help businesses with immediate cashflow needs.

"The priority has been to get businesses back up and running as quickly as possible from the impact of the cyclone, working through the local agencies on the ground who know their area best," Finance Minister Grant Robertson said today in a statement.

"Demand for grants has been strong, with applications to the local providers managing the funding exceeding the $50 million allocated. Based on the most recent assessment an additional $22 million is required to meet the additional demand, with around 5800 applications received."

There will be grants of up to a maximum of $40,000 per business which will be distributed by local organisations in the affected regions, he said.

Applications for the funding will close no later than the end of April.

"We will continue to closely monitor the needs of local communities and work with local agencies, iwi and councils as we move from response to the recovery and rebuild from these extreme weather events," he said.

