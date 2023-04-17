New Zealand
1News

Two airlifted to hospital in second campervan crash in 24 hours

5:21pm
A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

A second serious campervan accident in less than 24 hours has seen one person in hospital in a critical condition and a second person in a serious condition.

Emergency services received calls that a campervan had overturned on Mount Cook Rd at around 2.20pm today.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said no one was trapped when they arrived from Twizel, with officers giving care to the two people who were injured before setting up a helicopter landing zone.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson says two helicopters responded, taking one injured person each to Christchurch Hospital.

The crash comes after three people died in a crash near Geraldine overnight.

Police say they were called to the scene after a campervan collided with a barrier and caught on fire, on Te Moana Rd, just after 1am.

All three occupants of the vehicle were killed.

New ZealandChristchurch and CanterburyAccidents

SHARE

More Stories

Crash deaths: Police issue warning as 7 die in 12-hour period

Crash deaths: Police issue warning as 7 die in 12-hour period

"I feel for the families and friends who are grieving the loss of their loved ones right now. Their lives have been changed forever," Superintendent Greally said.

4:36pm

1:00

Person dies after going overboard from fishing boat off Dunedin coast

Person dies after going overboard from fishing boat off Dunedin coast

The person was pulled from the water but they died at the scene.

3:12pm

Firefighters extinguish blaze at Auckland City Mission

Firefighters extinguish blaze at Auckland City Mission

12:03pm

0:56

Horror morning on NZ roads after 6 killed in 3 separate crashes

Horror morning on NZ roads after 6 killed in 3 separate crashes

6:39am

1:00

2 dead after 2-car crash on Waikato Expressway

2 dead after 2-car crash on Waikato Expressway

6:22am

Waikanae driver tries to dodge police stop but causes crash instead

Waikanae driver tries to dodge police stop but causes crash instead

Sat, Apr 15

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

The unbeaten Chiefs, led by the attacking brilliance of their playmaker, show no sign of slowing down, writes Patrick McKendry.

Mon, Apr 3

Gang-related gun violence as bad as I’ve seen – ex-police officer

Gang-related gun violence as bad as I’ve seen – ex-police officer

June 3, 2022

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

June 19, 2022

Silver Ferns put one hand on Constellation Cup with stellar win

Silver Ferns put one hand on Constellation Cup with stellar win

October 12, 2022

Exclusive: Multiple charges of wage subsidy fraud laid in court

Exclusive: Multiple charges of wage subsidy fraud laid in court

May 9, 2022

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

Researchers warn NZ's lakes will take generations to restore

2:03

Researchers warn NZ's lakes will take generations to restore

25 mins ago

Queenstown's iconic gondola shutting down for $200m upgrade

1:59

Queenstown's iconic gondola shutting down for $200m upgrade

44 mins ago

Granny who smashed car into ram-raiders now facing 10k in repairs

Granny who smashed car into ram-raiders now facing 10k in repairs

6:33pm

Some NZers using KiwiSaver to fund weight loss surgery

10:04

Some NZers using KiwiSaver to fund weight loss surgery

6:16pm

Confronting video shows aftermath of Whangārei Gull stabbing

1:48

Confronting video shows aftermath of Whangārei Gull stabbing

5:57pm

Akl carbon impact 15% higher than average household in rest of NZ

Akl carbon impact 15% higher than average household in rest of NZ
1
2
3
4
5
6