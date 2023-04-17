Two airlifted to hospital in second campervan crash in 24 hours

A second serious campervan accident in less than 24 hours has seen one person in hospital in a critical condition and a second person in a serious condition.

Emergency services received calls that a campervan had overturned on Mount Cook Rd at around 2.20pm today.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said no one was trapped when they arrived from Twizel, with officers giving care to the two people who were injured before setting up a helicopter landing zone.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson says two helicopters responded, taking one injured person each to Christchurch Hospital.

The crash comes after three people died in a crash near Geraldine overnight.

Police say they were called to the scene after a campervan collided with a barrier and caught on fire, on Te Moana Rd, just after 1am.

All three occupants of the vehicle were killed.