Person dies after going overboard from fishing boat off Dunedin coast

One person has died after going overboard from a fishing vessel off the coast of Dunedin this afternoon.

The Rescue Coordination Centre told 1News it began a search at 1:30pm after someone was declared missing from a fishing vessel off Dunedin's south coast.

"We completed the search and recovered a body," it said in a statement.

Police confirmed the incident happened 18 kilometres off the coast of South Dunedin.

"The person was pulled from the water and medical attention was provided, however they sadly died at the scene," police said.

The death has been referred to the coroner.