Good Sorts: Strangers share street, secrets and a love for strings

When a Erica Perry let a secret musical dream slip, music lover Helen Griffith had the right instruments to help her achieve it.

During lockdown Griffith saw Perry walking past her Inglewood, Taranaki home and invited her inside once restrictions had lifted.

As the two's friendship began to blossom, Perry let a secret slip that she's never told a soul — she's always wanted to play the violin, but only has three fingers.

Perry and her brother are the only two people in Aotearoa with Miller Syndrome, a rare genetic condition impacting the development of the face and limbs.

Her unique condition means she has shorter limbs and fewer appendages, however Griffith was not deterred.

ADVERTISEMENT

She even had a violin on hand — one that was perfectly-sized for Perry.

"I went home and ordered my own kit — straight away," Perry said.

"I love the vibrations through the floor of my feet... I feel like I've come home when I have the violin in my arms."

Now, Perry visits her friend weekly with a violin in hand, ready to play arrangements Griffith writes specifically for her.

On occasion, they even perform for young musician wannabes at the local daycare where Perry works.

"I'm a believer in where there's a will, there's a way," Griffith said.

"If you have the ability to make somebody's dream come true, why wouldn't you do it?"