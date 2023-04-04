All Blacks prop makes 'easy decision' to stay in NZ until 2026

Southland rugby fans have plenty to celebrate this morning with one of their finest, Ethan de Groot, re-signing with NZR and the Highlanders until the end of 2026.

The All Blacks announced this morning the 13-Test prop will stay in New Zealand, continuing to represent his beloved Southland Stags at a provincial level.

"It was an easy decision to stay in New Zealand," de Groot said.

"All I want to do is play for my country and represent my home region."

After earning a Test debut in 2021, de Groot found himself on the outer at the start of last year when he missed selection for the three-Test series against Ireland.

De Groot used his axing as time to work on himself and emerged leaner and fitter for the second half of the season, earning a recall to the All Blacks in the process before going on to cement himself as coach Ian Foster's first-choice loosehead prop for the remaining 10 Tests of the year.

"Ethan has come a long way since he first joined us. He has worked hard on many aspects of his game and conditioning," Highlanders coach Clarke Dermody said.

"His consistent performances and selection for the All Blacks are testament to his dedication to improvement and the genuine talent he possesses. He has the capability over the next three years to play a lot of rugby for the All Blacks and to be a key part of the Highlanders engine room.

"I am excited about the level to which he could take his game over the next few years. He's a proud Southlander and his commitment for another three years to the Highlanders is certainly great news for our team and our region."

De Groot is the latest All Black to cement their post-World Cup future but his signing is a significant boost after tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax also re-signed with NZR last month, giving the All Blacks two well-established front rowers for the future.

"We are proud of the work Ethan has put into his career so far," NZR chief executive Mark Robinson said. "We believe in him and will continue to support his growth at all levels."