Health
1News

St John cadets get blood pumping in national competition

6:54pm

A mass emergency of 18 incidents appeared to take place in Christchurch's Hagley park today - if only they were real to begin with.

Young St John cadets were taking part in St John's annual national cadet competition, part of which involves responding to mock emergencies that tested their skills.

Unconscious and unresponsive dummies laid strewn across the park as trainees checked pulses, controlled bleeding, spotted bruises and performed CPR.

This year, 72 cadets are taking part aged between 13 and 18.

One cadet told 1News that the fake accidents provide great practical experience, even if they garner funny glances and stares from passer-bys.

"We know that it's obviously set up. it's a scenario but since it's in the park, it's really good to get amongst it," he said.

The event has been running since 1936 to assess teenagers' abilities in first aid, healthcare, leadership and communication skills.

Right now there are 3000 cadets across Aotearoa - all young people with GP dreams and life-saving skills.

Watch the full story in the video above.

New ZealandHealthChristchurch and Canterbury

SHARE

More Stories

Kiwi women frustrated, worried by ongoing HRT shortage

Kiwi women frustrated, worried by ongoing HRT shortage

The country continues to face an ongoing shortage of hormone replacement therapy treatments.

6:26pm

2:24

Man charged after robbed Chch businesses left 'traumatised'

Man charged after robbed Chch businesses left 'traumatised'

A search warrant was executed yesterday in Woodend, where a 50-year-old man was arrested.

2:50pm

Person suffers burns after Canterbury car fire spreads to house

Person suffers burns after Canterbury car fire spreads to house

2:16pm

Nurses take to the streets, demanding more staff, better pay

Nurses take to the streets, demanding more staff, better pay

1:21pm

2:29

Woman's fight for survival with $12k weekly cancer treatment bill

Woman's fight for survival with $12k weekly cancer treatment bill

12:57pm

Retirement home residents 'reject ill-informed commentary' - open letter

Retirement home residents 'reject ill-informed commentary' - open letter

7:11am

More Stories

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

The unbeaten Chiefs, led by the attacking brilliance of their playmaker, show no sign of slowing down, writes Patrick McKendry.

Mon, Apr 3

US superbug fungus cases rose dramatically during pandemic

US superbug fungus cases rose dramatically during pandemic

Candida auris is a form of yeast that is usually not harmful to healthy people but can be a deadly risk to fragile hospital and nursing home patients.

Thu, Mar 23

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

June 19, 2022

Exclusive: Multiple charges of wage subsidy fraud laid in court

Exclusive: Multiple charges of wage subsidy fraud laid in court

May 9, 2022

Read's heroics not enough as Team Cricket wins Black Clash match

Read's heroics not enough as Team Cricket wins Black Clash match

Fri, Jan 20

Cook Strait ferry woe: Bluebridge sailings hit by engineering issue

Cook Strait ferry woe: Bluebridge sailings hit by engineering issue

Mon, Apr 3

Latest

Popular

26 mins ago

Cook Island MPs vote to decriminalise same sex relations

Cook Island MPs vote to decriminalise same sex relations

38 mins ago

Motorcyclist dies in Bay of Plenty crash

Motorcyclist dies in Bay of Plenty crash

7:36pm

Warriors hold firm to deny Cowboys in tough conditions

Warriors hold firm to deny Cowboys in tough conditions

7:30pm

Biden in tears after meeting priest who gave late son last rites

Biden in tears after meeting priest who gave late son last rites

6:54pm

St John cadets get blood pumping in national competition

1:50

St John cadets get blood pumping in national competition

6:45pm

Katy Perry joins list of headliners for King's coronation

1:49

Katy Perry joins list of headliners for King's coronation
1
2
3
4
5
6