St John cadets get blood pumping in national competition

A mass emergency of 18 incidents appeared to take place in Christchurch's Hagley park today - if only they were real to begin with.

Young St John cadets were taking part in St John's annual national cadet competition, part of which involves responding to mock emergencies that tested their skills.

Unconscious and unresponsive dummies laid strewn across the park as trainees checked pulses, controlled bleeding, spotted bruises and performed CPR.

This year, 72 cadets are taking part aged between 13 and 18.

One cadet told 1News that the fake accidents provide great practical experience, even if they garner funny glances and stares from passer-bys.

"We know that it's obviously set up. it's a scenario but since it's in the park, it's really good to get amongst it," he said.

The event has been running since 1936 to assess teenagers' abilities in first aid, healthcare, leadership and communication skills.

Right now there are 3000 cadets across Aotearoa - all young people with GP dreams and life-saving skills.

