A person has been airlifted to hospital with burns after a car fire spread to a house in Sheffield, Canterbury, this morning.

Fire and Emergency NZ said the car fire happened on Woodlands Rd about 10.30am, with flames spreading to the house next to it.

St John Ambulance said one patient was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.

Police said the car fire occurred at a residential address and that inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.