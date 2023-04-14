World
World's most expensive licence plate fetches whopping $23.7m

The world's most expensive license plate has been sold in Dubai, fetching a whopping NZ$23.7 million.

Simply reading “P7”, the plate has surpassed the previous record holder, which also sold in Dubai for NZ$22.5 million back in 2008, CNN reports.

The pate was sold as a part of a charity drive, with proceeds of the sale going towards “One Billion Meals” - a campaign run by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, ruler of Dubai and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates.

The campaign aims to help vulnerable communities across the world during the holy month of Ramadan.

A number of other licence plates sold for slightly lower prices.

One sold for NZ$1.2 million, and another for NZ$60,000.

The same plate from personalised plate seller KiwiPlates will only set New Zealand car owners back $179.

