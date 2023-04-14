World's most expensive licence plate fetches whopping $23.7m

The world's most expensive license plate has been sold in Dubai, fetching a whopping NZ$23.7 million.

Simply reading “P7”, the plate has surpassed the previous record holder, which also sold in Dubai for NZ$22.5 million back in 2008, CNN reports.

The pate was sold as a part of a charity drive, with proceeds of the sale going towards “One Billion Meals” - a campaign run by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, ruler of Dubai and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates.

The "P7" licence plate being sold. (Source: Twitter)

The campaign aims to help vulnerable communities across the world during the holy month of Ramadan.

A number of other licence plates sold for slightly lower prices.

One sold for NZ$1.2 million, and another for NZ$60,000.

The same plate from personalised plate seller KiwiPlates will only set New Zealand car owners back $179.