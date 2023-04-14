Rugby
Moana's Miracle a highlight on historic day in Apia

By Patrick McKendry, Digital Sport Reporter
6:15pm
Ezekiel Lindenmuth makes a break for Moana Pasifika against the Reds at Apia Park.

Ezekiel Lindenmuth makes a break for Moana Pasifika against the Reds at Apia Park. (Source: Getty)

More may question Moana Pasifika’s place in Super Rugby Pacific after today’s 40-28 defeat to the Reds in Apia, but the two tries for Miracle Fai’ilagi, a 23-year-old from the village of Vailele only a few kilometres from the match venue, were perfect illustrations as to why this team is in the competition.

His side were out-gunned by a Queensland side under scrutiny themselves after a poor start to the season but Fai’ilagi’s first try, which showcased his pace and supporting instincts, was a genuine highlight and perhaps reason enough for those backing a franchise which aims to inspire the next generation of Pacific talent to continue to believe.

That he scored a second – again due to his support play and excellent handling – will have put a little more fizz into the locals’ post-match Vailima refreshments after an historic occasion.

"It's an unreal feeling," he said afterwards. "I believed in myself and the work I put in."

The extremely promising loose forward joined Moana Pasifika this season straight out of club rugby in Samoa and he made more history by becoming the first from the franchise to score a try in its first ever game in Apia.

There were other bright moments before the game slipped away via a cold-blooded Reds side who turned the set piece screws in the 28 degree heat.

Midfielder Levi Aumua, a powerhouse again, was over for two tries but both were wiped by referee Brendon Pickerall – the first due to a forward pass by Timoci Tavatavanawai, who should have passed earlier rather than taking the ball into contact - and the second for another forward pass with 20 minutes remaining as Moana chased a bit of respectability in terms of the scoreboard. In the end they got it.

Tavatavanawai was again a handful, and the crowd, while appearing modest initially – possibly due to the need to shelter from the heat – were increasingly vocal.

Aaron Mauger’s side faced a difficult balancing act this week in getting around the community as they prepared for the match.

Moana Pasifika's supporters at Apia Park for the match against the Reds.

Moana Pasifika's supporters at Apia Park for the match against the Reds. (Source: Getty)

As they have in most games this season; they began well – Danny Toala’s converted try tied the match at 14-all after early tries for Fraser McReight and Matt Faessler – but the intercept try by wing Suliasi Vunivalu when Moana would have likely scored their own breakout try, was a killer.

Fai’ilagi’s second try narrowed the gap to 40-21 as the Reds attempted but failed to press home their set piece advantage – perhaps due to the heat and humidity – but in the end Moana's comeback attempt was stymied, although they did get the last say thanks to replacement hooker Luteru Tolai’s late try.

Solomone Funaki, Moana Pasifika's captain, said: "The whole week was awesome - hearing the supporters - it was great to be home in the Pacific.

"Credit to the Reds, they took it to us this afternoon."

Reds 40 (Matt Faessler 2, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson, Suliasi Vunivalu, Lawson Creighton tries; Creighton 5 cons)

Moana Pasifika 28 (Miracle Fai’ilagi 2, Danny Toala, Luteru Tolai tries; Lincoln McClutchie 2 cons, D’angelo Leuila 2 cons)

Halftime: 28-14

RugbyMoana Pasifika

