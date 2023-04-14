Govt makes U-turn on $10m in budget cuts for new Dunedin Hospital

A further almost $110 million will be spent on the new Dunedin Hospital, making it the "largest ever health infrastructure project in New Zealand", according to the Government.

Today, Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said the Government had allocated an extra $10m for the hospital to pay for another MRI machine, and a complete fit-out of collaborative workspace.

"This is a reversal of a previous decision to 'shell' these spaces," she said.

She and Finance Minister Grant Robertson had also agreed to a further $97m on data and digital infrastructure, which she said was required to make the hospital operational.

"The now $1.68 billion hospital is the largest ever health infrastructure project in New Zealand."

In March, Dunedin doctors and city councillors called for assurances there'd be no further cuts on plans for the new hospital.

The project had been plagued with major changes in a bid to save money.

Verrall said the hospital would be 25% bigger and would include more than 40 more beds and nine more theatres.

"Its design and use of the latest technologies will mean better patient flow and improved access to diagnostics and treatment spaces which will help reduce unnecessary delays.

"I have asked for further advice on the proposed pathology arrangements and am open to alternatives. I expect to receive the answers to those questions in the coming months."

She said delivering "exceptional" clinical services was "front and centre" of the plan for the new hospital.

Verrall also announced a review to determine the range of services needed to meet mental health needs for older people in the region.

She said it was time to get on with the build and there would be "no further substantial re-designs".

"It’s likely that further design changes would lead to increased cost and delay which no one wants."

Dr Ayesha Verrall speaks outside the caucus meeting. (Source: 1News)

Dunedin mayor Jules Radich told 1News he was "pretty happy about it".

"There's still plenty of room to move... there's still scope for improvement."

He said it was critical the hospital could function effectively and efficiently.

"The largest problem our community faces right now is this hospital build because this is a very clear and present danger for the future health of Dunedin - and the wider community of Otago and Southland.

"It's very important that the job be done right."