Canes flier Roigard on entering ABs mix: 'It's about consistency'

Anyone who saw 22-year-old Hurricanes halfback Cam Roigard pick rival Folau Fakatava’s pocket with an intercept and run in from 70m for a try against the Highlanders at the weekend will understand the young man is going places in a hurry.

Roigard’s form for the table-topping Hurricanes in the absence of TJ Perenara, still out with an Achilles injury, will be attracting the attention of the All Blacks selectors.

It’s his running game which sets him apart.

He had 12 carries against the Highlanders in his side’s 29-14 victory in Dunedin for a total of 89m, and while his solo try made up the majority of that, the fact remains Roigard, along with fellow 22-year-old Cortez Ratima, is one of the best running halfbacks in the country.

Coach Jason Holland said Roigard had made big improvements around his decision making – an area that is letting down Fakatava at the moment – and the man himself said on the eve of the table-topping clash against the Chiefs in Wellington that being thrust into the starting role had helped his development considerably.

“Being able to play in these big games for developing and gaining experience because these are the sorts of games you want to play in as a young fella,” he said. “Going up against someone like Brad [Weber], who is an All Blacks 9 obviously, will be pretty huge.”

Roigard was a surprise inclusion in the All Blacks XV squad for the games against Ireland in Dublin and Barbarians in London, alongside Perenara and Ratima, and will be firmly in the frame to make the squad for the two matches against Japan in July. He may be a chance for higher honours yet.

“It’s interesting,” he said of being in the All Blacks conversation. “I’m not too focused on that. The goal is eventually to be an All Black but I know it’s not going to happen after one or two good games. It’s about playing consistently week-in, week-out. That [All Blacks selection] is out of my control.

“Never say never, but we’ve got so many good 9s in New Zealand. We’ve got TJ coming back… and so many good players coming through.”

His main focus, he said, was “learning as much as I can while I’m getting these good minutes at this level.

“I suppose I’m still pretty green in terms of experience and it’s not until this year that I’ve had a genuine crack at good minutes at this level. Making sure I’m not getting overwhelmed in the big games and the big moments so if an opportunity does arise whether that’s with the All Blacks or All Blacks XV I’ll be as ready as I can to take it.”

Roigard, who attended St Peter’s College in Cambridge and represents Counties in the NPC, was included in a Chiefs under-20s camp in 2019 which was cancelled due to Covid and a year later was added to the Hurricanes squad as an injury replacement.

“When I was growing up I was just really keen to play Super Rugby,” he said. “Where that was, I wasn’t really bothered. That was the goal.”

Now at the Hurricanes, the former youth stock-car driver is on a fast track to the top, helped, he said, by franchise rival Perenara.

Roigard: “We’re always challenging ourselves… we’re always trying to beat each other.”