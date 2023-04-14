Rugby
1News

Canes flier Roigard on entering ABs mix: 'It's about consistency'

2:20pm
Cam Roigard makes a break for the Hurricanes against the Rebels in Melbourne last month.

Cam Roigard makes a break for the Hurricanes against the Rebels in Melbourne last month. (Source: Getty)

Anyone who saw 22-year-old Hurricanes halfback Cam Roigard pick rival Folau Fakatava’s pocket with an intercept and run in from 70m for a try against the Highlanders at the weekend will understand the young man is going places in a hurry.

Roigard’s form for the table-topping Hurricanes in the absence of TJ Perenara, still out with an Achilles injury, will be attracting the attention of the All Blacks selectors.

It’s his running game which sets him apart.

He had 12 carries against the Highlanders in his side’s 29-14 victory in Dunedin for a total of 89m, and while his solo try made up the majority of that, the fact remains Roigard, along with fellow 22-year-old Cortez Ratima, is one of the best running halfbacks in the country.

Coach Jason Holland said Roigard had made big improvements around his decision making – an area that is letting down Fakatava at the moment – and the man himself said on the eve of the table-topping clash against the Chiefs in Wellington that being thrust into the starting role had helped his development considerably.

“Being able to play in these big games for developing and gaining experience because these are the sorts of games you want to play in as a young fella,” he said. “Going up against someone like Brad [Weber], who is an All Blacks 9 obviously, will be pretty huge.”

Roigard was a surprise inclusion in the All Blacks XV squad for the games against Ireland in Dublin and Barbarians in London, alongside Perenara and Ratima, and will be firmly in the frame to make the squad for the two matches against Japan in July. He may be a chance for higher honours yet.

“It’s interesting,” he said of being in the All Blacks conversation. “I’m not too focused on that. The goal is eventually to be an All Black but I know it’s not going to happen after one or two good games. It’s about playing consistently week-in, week-out. That [All Blacks selection] is out of my control.

“Never say never, but we’ve got so many good 9s in New Zealand. We’ve got TJ coming back… and so many good players coming through.”

His main focus, he said, was “learning as much as I can while I’m getting these good minutes at this level.

“I suppose I’m still pretty green in terms of experience and it’s not until this year that I’ve had a genuine crack at good minutes at this level. Making sure I’m not getting overwhelmed in the big games and the big moments so if an opportunity does arise whether that’s with the All Blacks or All Blacks XV I’ll be as ready as I can to take it.”

Roigard, who attended St Peter’s College in Cambridge and represents Counties in the NPC, was included in a Chiefs under-20s camp in 2019 which was cancelled due to Covid and a year later was added to the Hurricanes squad as an injury replacement.

“When I was growing up I was just really keen to play Super Rugby,” he said. “Where that was, I wasn’t really bothered. That was the goal.”

Now at the Hurricanes, the former youth stock-car driver is on a fast track to the top, helped, he said, by franchise rival Perenara.

Roigard: “We’re always challenging ourselves… we’re always trying to beat each other.”

RugbyHurricanesChiefsAll Blacks

SHARE

More Stories

Hurricanes boss wants answer on coach Holland's ABs call-up

Hurricanes boss wants answer on coach Holland's ABs call-up

Avan Lee is eager to begin the search for a new head coach should Holland accept the All Blacks assistant coaching role.

4:05pm

Sam Cane on great mate Dane Coles - 'He can't get under my skin'

Sam Cane on great mate Dane Coles - 'He can't get under my skin'

The Chiefs skipper will square off against his friend and rival in a top-of-the-table Super Rugby clash in Wellington on Saturday.

Thu, Apr 13

Joe Biden makes All Blacks gaffe while speaking at Irish pub

Joe Biden makes All Blacks gaffe while speaking at Irish pub

Thu, Apr 13

Super Rugby power rankings: Time for Hurricanes to prove themselves

Super Rugby power rankings: Time for Hurricanes to prove themselves

Wed, Apr 12

Afternoon footy: Blockbuster Canes-Chiefs clash gets time change

Afternoon footy: Blockbuster Canes-Chiefs clash gets time change

Tue, Apr 11

All Blacks retain another key front rower until 2027

All Blacks retain another key front rower until 2027

Tue, Apr 11

More Stories

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

The unbeaten Chiefs, led by the attacking brilliance of their playmaker, show no sign of slowing down, writes Patrick McKendry.

Mon, Apr 3

Perfect Nweke helps Silver Ferns to second win over Australia

Perfect Nweke helps Silver Ferns to second win over Australia

Grace Nweke's flawless performance, along with a crucial 7-2 run in the third quarter, saw the Silver Ferns go up 2-0 in the four-Test Constellation Cup series.

October 16, 2022

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

June 19, 2022

10,191 Covid-19 cases over 48 hours, 14 deaths reported

10,191 Covid-19 cases over 48 hours, 14 deaths reported

June 7, 2022

Exclusive: Multiple charges of wage subsidy fraud laid in court

Exclusive: Multiple charges of wage subsidy fraud laid in court

May 9, 2022

Cook Strait ferry woe: Bluebridge sailings hit by engineering issue

Cook Strait ferry woe: Bluebridge sailings hit by engineering issue

Mon, Apr 3

Latest

Popular

12 mins ago

9 dogs put down at Chch shelter after Parvovirus outbreak

9 dogs put down at Chch shelter after Parvovirus outbreak

31 mins ago

Dunedin woman caught driving 6 times over legal limit

Dunedin woman caught driving 6 times over legal limit

41 mins ago

Gallery: First photos emerge of Cyclone Ilsa damage in Australia

Gallery: First photos emerge of Cyclone Ilsa damage in Australia

59 mins ago

Air NZ flight diverts back to Auckland over mechanical issue

Air NZ flight diverts back to Auckland over mechanical issue

2:53pm

Flooding forces part of SH25 in Coromandel to close

0:12

Flooding forces part of SH25 in Coromandel to close

2:26pm

Police apologise after man arrested for stealing car he just bought

Police apologise after man arrested for stealing car he just bought
1
2
3
4
5
6