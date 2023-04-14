9 dogs put down at Chch shelter after Parvovirus outbreak

Nine dogs have been euthanised at a Christchurch animal shelter after contracting the highly contagious parvovirus.

Christchurch City Council Dog Shelter was placed under a two-week lockdown after the virus was detected.

"Parvovirus is extremely contagious with mortality rates in unvaccinated dogs as high as 90%," Christchurch City Council Animal Services Manager Lionel Bridger said.

"Unfortunately, this has meant we had to euthanise nine dogs which were ill with the virus."

The virus is spread from dog to dog by direct or indirect contact with their faeces.

Symptoms include lethargy, a loss of appetite, abdominal pain, fever or hypothermia, vomiting and diarrhoea.

Bridger said euthanasia is a last resort, so their decision reflects the importance for dog owners of ensuring their dog is fully vaccinated.

"While managing the outbreak we ensured all dogs in our care at the time of the outbreak received their first vaccination, on Tuesday testing has was undertaken for these dogs and the results have all come back negative," Bridger said.

The shelter will reopen on Monday for adoptions and their free microchip service will restart at midday next Wednesday.

The shelter asks those who have a dog there to claim them as soon as possible.