Two Head Hunters members arrested, explosives, ammunition found

Two Head Hunters Motorcycle Gang members have been arrested following a search warrant carried out in West Auckland today.

The warrants were carried out at a property on Red Hills Road in Massey, associated with "a senior patched member of the Head Hunters".

During the search, Police located a number of items of interest, including a stick of gelignite (an explosive gel), ammunition and a quantity of cannabis.

A "highly sophisticated piece of equipment" was also found, which police say is used to copy or manufacture forged security cards.

Upon the discovery of the gelignite, the search had to be paused, so members of the New Zeland Defence Force Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team could destroy the explosive material.

"We are aware residents will have heard the sound of the item being disposed of by the EOD team," Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid said.

"This action was to ensure the safety of our staff at the scene and members of the wider community."

Two men were arrested and charged with possession of explosives and further drug charges.

Those arrested include a 61-year-old man, who is a senior patched member of the Head Hunters, and a 48-year-old man associated with the same gang.

Both men are set to appear in the Waitakere District Court tomorrow.

The warrant was executed by Operation Cobalt, a national police effort to disrupt gang activity.

"Police are continuing to target and disrupt illegal activity being carried out," Schmid said.

“Our message is clear – we are continuing to target those who are choosing to involve themselves and commit this illegal activity.”

He added that investigations will continue following the search warrant and that further arrests or laid charges are not ruled out.