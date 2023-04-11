Two 15yo hunters found after spending night in East Coast bush

Two 15 year olds have been found after they went missing yesterday on a hunting trip in Raukumara Forest Park on the North Island's East Coast.

The hunters were reported overdue from their day trip at 11.10am.

They were found by a Land Search and Rescue teach around midday today following an extensive search, police said.

The teens were winched from the bush by a NZDF helicopter and are being assessed by medical staff but appear uninjured.

Police have reminded people to prepare for any eventuality when venturing on such a trip.

"NZ conditions and terrain can be unforgiving, and it pays to always have the necessary clothing and equipment to spend a night in the bush regardless of your intentions," a police spokesperson said.