A teenager who went missing in the Southern Alps over the weekend has been found.

Eighteen-year-old Vaea vanished near the Casey Hut in the Poulter River Track area in Arthur's Pass about 3pm on Sunday.

Canterbury Police said in an update this afternoon he has now been found "safe and well."

Police along with Vaea's family had concerns for his welfare.

Police said earlier today the teen had become separated from his hiking group.