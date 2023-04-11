Severe thunderstorm watches in places for much of North Island

Severe thunderstorm watches are in place for much of the North Island today.

MetService said the affected areas are Northland, Auckland, Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Taupō, and Taranaki.

Heavy rain is expected to spread south over the north of the North Island this morning and during the afternoon.

"Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.

"Tornadic wind gusts can cause some structural damage, including trees and power lines, and may make driving hazardous.

"If any tornadoes occur, they will only affect very localised areas. Should severe weather approach or if you feel threatened, take shelter immediately," MetService said.

In the South Island, there is also a severe thunderstorm watch in place for Buller and Westland.

There is also an orange heavy rain warning for part of Westland, while Buller, North Otago and Dunedin are under a heavy rain watch from this morning into Thursday at the latest.