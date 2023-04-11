New Zealand
1News

Severe thunderstorm watches in places for much of North Island

17 mins ago
A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for much of the North Island on Tuesday,

A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for much of the North Island on Tuesday, (Source: MetService)

Severe thunderstorm watches are in place for much of the North Island today.

MetService said the affected areas are Northland, Auckland, Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Taupō, and Taranaki.

Heavy rain is expected to spread south over the north of the North Island this morning and during the afternoon.

"Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.

"Tornadic wind gusts can cause some structural damage, including trees and power lines, and may make driving hazardous.

"If any tornadoes occur, they will only affect very localised areas. Should severe weather approach or if you feel threatened, take shelter immediately," MetService said.

In the South Island, there is also a severe thunderstorm watch in place for Buller and Westland.

There is also an orange heavy rain warning for part of Westland, while Buller, North Otago and Dunedin are under a heavy rain watch from this morning into Thursday at the latest.

New ZealandWeather News

SHARE

More Stories

Rain and wind warnings issued for parts of South Island

Rain and wind warnings issued for parts of South Island

It comes as a large trough continues to bring poor weather across the country; an embedded low is now approaching the west coast of the South Island.

9:30pm

50 homes impacted after tornado hits Tasman

50 homes impacted after tornado hits Tasman

Fire and Emergency said it is responded to a number of incidents, including a tree that fell onto a car with a person inside.

6:19pm

3:09

Severe thunderstorm warning at red for parts of upper North Island

Severe thunderstorm warning at red for parts of upper North Island

5:31pm

14,000 lightning strikes overnight, rain warnings in parts of South

14,000 lightning strikes overnight, rain warnings in parts of South

1:07pm

Tornado hits East Auckland, damaging roofs and felling trees

Tornado hits East Auckland, damaging roofs and felling trees

Sun, Apr 9

'Heads up' - risk of Easter Sunday thunderstorms as front approaches

'Heads up' - risk of Easter Sunday thunderstorms as front approaches

Sun, Apr 9

Latest

Popular

17 mins ago

Severe thunderstorm watches in places for much of North Island

Severe thunderstorm watches in places for much of North Island

31 mins ago

Magic leapfrog Stars to third with win in Hamilton

Magic leapfrog Stars to third with win in Hamilton

9:39am

Melbourne City hand 10-man Phoenix third-straight loss

Melbourne City hand 10-man Phoenix third-straight loss

9:18am

All Blacks retain another key front rower until 2027

All Blacks retain another key front rower until 2027

8:51am

Easter road toll at 1 after motorcyclist dies in hospital 

Easter road toll at 1 after motorcyclist dies in hospital 

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6