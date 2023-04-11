Easter road toll at 1 after motorcyclist dies in hospital 

One person has died on the roads this Easter.

It comes after a motorcyclist died in hospital yesterday after a crash in Auckland on Good Friday.

Police had been called to the crash on the Southern Motorway in Manurewa just after 2pm.

Police said the rider clipped a car as he swerved to avoid a collision.

The man, 68, was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died yesterday.

The serious crash unit is investigating.

"Police would like to extend their condolences to the man’s family and loved ones."

The Easter holiday period began on Thursday at 4pm and ended at 6am this morning.