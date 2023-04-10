New Brighton Mall to receive multi-million dollar upgrade

The old mall in the Christchurch suburb of New Brighton is set for a multi-million dollar makeover.

Once a popular shopping destination in the late 60s and early 70s, it’s now a shell of its former self with empty shops and rundown streets.

Business in the mall ground to a near halt after Saturday shopping was rolled out everywhere in the 80s and seven day trading was introduced in the 90s.

Greater New Brighton chairman Robbie Baigent said the Canterbury earthquakes also didn’t help.

“We've been isolated. The red zones sort of shut Brighton off from the rest of the city.

“It's a destination point we want to make it a destination,” said Baigent.

New Brighton florist Pauline Turner said while her business is doing well, the state of the mall overall is “very sad”.

“I think there's land owners that have just left the place to deteriorate and I think that's sad for the community,” said Turner.

Greater New Brighton Community-led Development Leadership Group wants to redevelop the mall, and include a large grassed area, a stage for performers, and have space for markets and a skate park.

Deputy chair Lin Klenner said they’ve secured $2.5m from the Canterbury Earthquake Appeal Trust.

“The dream is that we will be standing in this mall and instead of just one person coming through, you would have people having their morning coffee,” said Klenner.

A survey of 600 residents found 90 percent were “extremely in favour” of the plan, to which Baigent said was “pretty unheard of so we're really wrapped”.

It’s hoped shovels will hit the ground later this year.