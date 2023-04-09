New Zealand
1News

Online platform helping schools tackle mental health going global

By Ryan Boswell, 1News Reporter
7:40pm

An online platform that helps schools tackle students' mental health and well-being is going global.

Komodo Wellbeing was developed in Christchurch by Jack Wood and Chris Bacon in 2018. It’s now available in more than 100 schools in 16 countries, including Singapore, Kuwait, Dubi, Australia, South Korea and Japan.

The platform gives students are given a series of questions to answer, including how happy they are, if they’ve been bullied, feel safe at school, and whether life at home is enjoyable.

The information is then sent through to the teacher, who can see a breakdown of how well individuals are doing as well as the class overall.

“If 50% of the student body is experiencing problems to do with sleep, you can be really focused on that. And we've seen schools put in really clear and really cool interventions actually where they might dedicate a week to that particular topic,” said Bacon.

Psychologists design the surveys which can be tailored to the school and changing circumstances.

“So if there is a natural disaster or there is a lockdown, say we try to get questions into our question library quickly so schools can use them.

“If we can empower our young people by giving them information, that is half the battle won,” said lead psychologist Ilia Lindsay.

Some classes at Saint Andrew’s College in Christchurch use Komodo Wellbeing weekly for just “a few minutes”.

Teacher Bid Constanti said it allows her to see trends over time and identify when students are going through a tough time.

“It's more just a gentle check-in as opposed to a direct question of ‘how are you today’ or ‘how are you feeling’ cause that's actually quite an intimidating question to answer.

“Beforehand, they would’ve come to me but only once it reached breaking point, whereas now we have an opportunity to step in earlier,” said Constanti.

One student had a grandparent die and told no one until they logged on, and they said they were feeling sad.

“I just pulled them aside when I had a chance and went ‘hey what’s going on', and they let me know that someone had passed away,

"And it was a really non-invasive easy way it facilitated a conversation,” Constanti said.

New ZealandTechnology

SHARE

More Stories

Artificial intelligence has potential for harm that 'boggles the mind'

Artificial intelligence has potential for harm that 'boggles the mind'

Generative artificial intelligence could prove to be a "hydra-headed beast" leading to national security concerns, if left unregulated experts warn.

7:02pm

3:02

Kiwi startup company aims to secure investors' crypto funds

Kiwi startup company aims to secure investors' crypto funds

Startup company Everlasting is working on a solution to ensure that crypto investors don't lose their funds forever.

Sat, Apr 8

1:58

Cyber security experts warn Kiwis about new phishing scams

Cyber security experts warn Kiwis about new phishing scams

Sat, Apr 8

3:59

I compared my essay-writing to ChatGPT - the results were close

I compared my essay-writing to ChatGPT - the results were close

Sat, Apr 8

2:12

How smart are smart watches at school? Principals have their say

How smart are smart watches at school? Principals have their say

Fri, Apr 7

1:00

'I'm back' - Sean Plunket reinstated on Twitter after ban

'I'm back' - Sean Plunket reinstated on Twitter after ban

Thu, Apr 6

Latest

Popular

28 mins ago

Families flock to revamped Easter Show at Auckland Showgrounds

2:33

Families flock to revamped Easter Show at Auckland Showgrounds

42 mins ago

Tornado hits East Auckland, pulling roofs off and felling trees

Tornado hits East Auckland, pulling roofs off and felling trees

9:20pm

One of NZ's biggest trucking companies now using Hydrogen gas

2:01

One of NZ's biggest trucking companies now using Hydrogen gas

9:00pm

Father who lost his daughter to cancer now cycling for a cure

1:47

Father who lost his daughter to cancer now cycling for a cure

8:53pm

Mystics pip Magic, Tactix give Watson a win for her 100th game

Mystics pip Magic, Tactix give Watson a win for her 100th game

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6