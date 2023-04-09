Entertainment
Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn reportedly end 6-year relationship

56 mins ago
Taylor Swift, left, and Joe Alwyn at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards in January 2020.

Taylor Swift, left, and Joe Alwyn at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards in January 2020. (Source: Getty)

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and actor Joe Alwyn reportedly ended their six-year relationship "a few weeks ago", Entertainment Tonight (ET) reported this morning.

The alleged breakup was "not dramatic", and Swift, 33, and Alwyn, 32, are reportedly on good terms.

"The relationship had just run its course. It's why [Alwyn] hasn't been spotted at any shows," a source told ET.

Swift is currently on her The Eras tour, a US-based concert tour of 52 shows to date.

The two stars started dating in late 2016, a source telling ET that they were "doing great" and that their "relationship is super strong".

Swift released her 10th album, Midnights, in October, the opening track Lavender Haze being inspired by her and Alwyn's romance.

"I happened on the phrase 'lavender haze' when I was watching Mad Men, and I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool, and it turns out that it's a common phrase used in the '50s where they would just describe being in love," she said at the time.

"If you were in the lavender haze, that meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow. I thought that was really beautiful."

Alwyn was also credited on the Midnights' track Sweet Nothing under the pseudonym William Bowery.

He had also been credited as "Bowery" on multiple tracks on Swift's 2020 albums Folklore and Evermore, including the songs Evermore, Coney Island, Champagne Problems, Betty and Exile.

Alwyn's alias was eventually confirmed by Swift in the Disney+ documentary Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions.

He would go on to win a Grammy in 2021 for his contributions.

