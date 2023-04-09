Pulse snap losing streak with emphatic win against Stars

The Central Pulse have have snapped a four-game losing streak in the ANZ Premiership with an impressive 58-44 win over the high-flying Stars in Auckland.

The defending champions came out firing in a replay of last year's grand final, pushing their lead in the second quarter by outscoring the Stars 16-7 to earn a 31-19 lead at halftime.

The Stars desperately searched for answers with multiple combinations but turnovers - and the Pulse's hunger for loose balls - saw them fade.

The last time they met in Round 3, the Stars blew the game open in the third quarter to go on to a net a seven-goal victory.

There was no such worries this time.

Despite another impressive shooting performance from Maia Wilson for the Stars, who finished 32 from 34, it was the Pulse midcourt of Maddy Gordon and Whitney Souness controlling the game, getting the ball to circle edge allowing for an easier release into Amelia Walmsley.

Walmsley finished 44-for-52 in her attempts but was helped by a perfect Tiana Metuarau who scored on all 13 of her shots.

Having outscored the Stars for a third-straight quarter, the Pulse had a comfortable enough lead to seal the match and with it a crucial win after letting game-leads slip in recent weeks.

The result denies the Stars a trip to the top of the table while it gives the Pulse three vital points to rein in the three teams ahead of them in the standings; the Tactix, Stars and Mystics.